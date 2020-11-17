James L. LaValley
Montville - James L. LaValley, 76, of Montville, NJ, peacefully passed away at home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was lovingly cared for the past 18 months by his beloved wife, Susan.
Born in Morristown, NJ to the late Leo and Ella (Bertrand) LaValley, Jim was raised in Pine Brook, NJ and lived in Boonton, Parsippany and Texas before moving back to Montville in 2014.
Jim graduated from Boonton High School and worked for many years as a truck driver for Carolina Freight and Boonton Morristown Express, before retiring in 2005.
Time with family, enjoying a good NASCAR Race or taking spontaneous road trips were ways Jim loved spending his free time. Even Sue's mother, Mary, told her often that she married the best husband in the world!
Surviving are his beloved wife of 43 years, Susan (Schnabel); devoted step-sons, Richard of Pequannock, Frank of Boonton Twp., and John Huffstutler (Deborah) of Flower Mound, TX; loving sister, Gail Berkenbush; dear brothers-in-law, Gil (Anne) and David (Cindy)
Schnabel seven cherished grandchildren and five adored great grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends will gather at St. Pius X Church, 24 Changebridge Road, Montville, NJ 07045 on Friday, November 20th at 11:00 am where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. The interment will follow at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery in Boonton. Please visit codeymackeyfh.com
to share a condolence or a memory with the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory to the American Cancer Society
and/or the Lymphoma & Leukemia Society
would be deeply appreciated.