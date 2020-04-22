Services
James L. McElwee Sr., 73, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital, Dover, New Jersey. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war and was in the Morristown Armory National Guard for over 30 years. James worked as a Computer Programmer and he retired in 2011. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for 53 years and was a Christian man who loved God and raised his children the same. At Calvary he was active in the Transportation Ministry, New Members Ministry and faithful tither. James is survived by his brothers; James "Sonny" Redfern and Michael Allison, sons; James L. McElwee Jr., Jerome McElwee, Jason McElwee and Jermaine McElwee, his grandchildren Jessica McElwee, Jared McElwee and Joseph McElwee, niece and nephew Devone Allison and Cassandra Gordon. All arrangements by Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
