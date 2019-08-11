|
James "Jim" Matanin
Wharton - James "Jim" Matanin, age 77 of Wharton NJ left this world on Friday, August 9, 2019 with his beloved wife Anne by his side, following a brief illness.
Jim was born in Passaic, PA and grew up in Wallington settling in Wharton in 1971.
He received an Industrial Engineer degree and retired from Picatinny Arsenal in 2003 as a program analyst after 40 years of service. He was a member of N.A.R.F.E William J. Ryan, Chap 424.
Jim served in the US Army during Vietnam and was a Life Member of Wharton American Legion, William J. Hocking Post 91. He served twice as Post Commander, was the permanent membership chairman and marched in many parades as a member of the Legion's color guard. He also coached the Legion's baseball team. Jim was also an active member of the Morris County Voitures 40/8 #228. Jim was a communicant of St Mary's RC Church in Wharton NJ.
Jim liked to have a fun time. He started the infamous Picatinny Beach Club in 1967 with his merry bunch of friends who went to Wildwood Crest yearly in June and September and celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2017. Jim was also the Manager of the Picatinny Bomberettes ladies softball team for many years.
Jim & Anne loved country music, were patrons and visited the many shows at PNC Arts Center, the American Music Theater and Sight & Sound in Lancaster PA. Jim will be missed as he leaves a group of friends who have hung together for more than 50 years.
He is survived by his wife Anne, happily married and always together for 48 years. Jim and Anne met on a vacation flight to Hawaii.
Jim was predeceased by his sister Barbara M. Matanin, and his parents Joseph and Margaret (Ferment) Matanin.
Visitation will be held 5-8pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A Funeral Mass will be held 10am on Wednesday at St. Mary's Church, Wharton. Interment will follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #91, 99 N. Main St., Wharton. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 11, 2019