|
|
James Michael Hopkins
Morristown -
J. Michael Hopkins of Morris Township, NJ passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his home. Mike was born and raised in New York City and earned B.S. and M.S. degrees from Carnegie-Mellon University. Mike began his career with AT&T and continued as President of the Fixed Income business unit at Broadridge Financial Solutions, retiring in 2019. Mike was an active member in the community and served on multiple boards and organizations, including the St. Joseph Health System, NJPAC, and Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served faithfully as a Deacon. Mike is survived by his wife, Carolyne, three sons: Jordan, Joshua and Jon-Matthew; two grandchildren; mother: Ernestine Hopkins, two sisters: Yvonne Guilford and Cynthia Benjamin and a number of additional relatives and friends. Funeral services will be private. A public Memorial will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a scholarship fund being established in Mr. Hopkins' memory. (Details forthcoming.) For further information and to send online condolences www.rowefuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020