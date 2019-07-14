Resources
Blooming Grove, Pennsylvania - James Miller Brown passed away on June 29, 2019, at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, daughters Karen, and Adrienne and son, Matthew, his sister Carol, 5 grandchildren and 6 nieces and nephews. He was born in Baltimore, MD. He spent most of his life in West Caldwell, Chatham and Morristown, NJ. He retired in Blooming Grove, PA in later years. Memorial donations can be made to: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, 575 Woodland Rd, Madison, NJ 07940. Cheshire Home, 9 Ridgedale Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.rowefuneral.com
