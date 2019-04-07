|
James P. Dowd
Hopatcong - James P. Dowd, 65, of Hopatcong, passed away, peacefully, on Friday April 5, 2019.
Jim's Life Celebration will include a memorial gathering on Wednesday April 10, 2019 from 4-8PM at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. A prayer service will be offered on Wednesday evening at 7:30 PM at the funeral home. Cremation is private. For memorial donations, please consider an autism awareness or the .
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 7, 2019