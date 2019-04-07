Services
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
(973) 398-3000
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
7:30 PM
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
James P. Dowd

James P. Dowd Obituary
James P. Dowd

Hopatcong - James P. Dowd, 65, of Hopatcong, passed away, peacefully, on Friday April 5, 2019.

Jim's Life Celebration will include a memorial gathering on Wednesday April 10, 2019 from 4-8PM at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. A prayer service will be offered on Wednesday evening at 7:30 PM at the funeral home. Cremation is private. For memorial donations, please consider an autism awareness or the .

For further information and to share a fond memory, please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 7, 2019
