James Patrick Gilligan Obituary
James Patrick Gilligan

Cherry Hill - James Patrick Gilligan died on April 18,2019. He was 59. Born in Morristown, he was a resident of the Bancroft Neurohealth Group Home in Cherry Hill for many years. He attended schools in the Morris School District. James was a member of the Joyful Noise Singers. He is predeceased by his parents James P. and Jean Gilligan, his sisters Sara Ruth Bryson and Christine Dwyer. He is survived by his sisters Kathleen Haller, Eileen Mullray, Jean Cockayne (William) and Delia Gilligan (Peter Goetz). He is also survived by his brother in law Edward Dwyer and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at the Church of Christ the King, Blue Mill Rd., New Vernon at 10:30AM. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. Hours of visitation at the Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave., Morristown on Thursday prior to mass beginning at 9:00AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jame's memory to the Joyful Noise Singers C/O Edward Dwyer, 17 Springbrook Rd., Morristown, NJ 07960.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 22, 2019
