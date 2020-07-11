James R. Casey
Wharton - James "Jim" R. Casey passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Saint Claire's Hospital in Dover. He was 84 years of age.
Jim was born in Dover, NJ on June 3, 1936 to the late Russell P. Casey & Helen Rose (nee Edsall) and was a lifelong resident of Wharton, NJ.
Mr. Casey was a retired custodian of the US Post Office, Wharton. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, Wharton.
He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth (Liz) Casey of Wharton, NJ and his sister, Patricia (Casey) Gould, her husband, Daniel Gould, Mine Hill, NJ also their son James Gould, Mine Hill, NJ.
He is survived by their two sons, James R. Casey, Jr., his wife Georgianna Casey of Cedar Grove, NJ, a grandson James Casey, III, his wife Meaghan Casey and granddaughter Emma Casey of Newton, NJ; and also their son Timothy Casey of Wharton and granddaughter, Mikhayla Casey of Roxbury, NJ.
He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Robert F. McQuillan and his sister-in-law, Eileen Sabo of Newton, NJ, a brother-in-law Donald Seath of Wharton, two nieces Trisha Seath of Hackettstown, Carrie and her husband Ken Conrad of Wharton and nephews, David Gould of Denville, NJ and Robert McQuillan and his wife Karen of Pottsville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory to NJ Sharing Network, Attn: Foundation, 691 Central Avenue, New Providence, NJ 07974 would be appreciated. A private burial will be held.