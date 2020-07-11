1/1
James R. Casey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James R. Casey

Wharton - James "Jim" R. Casey passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Saint Claire's Hospital in Dover. He was 84 years of age.

Jim was born in Dover, NJ on June 3, 1936 to the late Russell P. Casey & Helen Rose (nee Edsall) and was a lifelong resident of Wharton, NJ.

Mr. Casey was a retired custodian of the US Post Office, Wharton. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, Wharton.

He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth (Liz) Casey of Wharton, NJ and his sister, Patricia (Casey) Gould, her husband, Daniel Gould, Mine Hill, NJ also their son James Gould, Mine Hill, NJ.

He is survived by their two sons, James R. Casey, Jr., his wife Georgianna Casey of Cedar Grove, NJ, a grandson James Casey, III, his wife Meaghan Casey and granddaughter Emma Casey of Newton, NJ; and also their son Timothy Casey of Wharton and granddaughter, Mikhayla Casey of Roxbury, NJ.

He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Robert F. McQuillan and his sister-in-law, Eileen Sabo of Newton, NJ, a brother-in-law Donald Seath of Wharton, two nieces Trisha Seath of Hackettstown, Carrie and her husband Ken Conrad of Wharton and nephews, David Gould of Denville, NJ and Robert McQuillan and his wife Karen of Pottsville, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory to NJ Sharing Network, Attn: Foundation, 691 Central Avenue, New Providence, NJ 07974 would be appreciated. A private burial will be held. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved