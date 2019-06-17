Services
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
(973) 584-7264
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Succasunna Presbyterian Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for James Norris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Norris Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James R. Norris Sr. Obituary
James R Norris, Sr.

Concord, NC - Mr. James R Norris, Sr., 76, died on June 10, 2019 in NC. He was born in Newark, and grew up in Union Beach, NJ. He lived most of his life in Succasunna before moving to Concord, NC, 10 years ago. He began his career in 1962 as an Iron Worker in Local #11. After his retirement in 1988 he started Norris and Sons Towing Company in Kenvil, with his sons Jim, Jr. and Ed. Jim, Sr. was also a volunteer Fireman in the Randolph, Ironia Company, from 1977-1979. He later became a bus driver for the Roxbury Board of Education.

He was predeceased by his loving wife Jane, of 49 years, in 2016. He is survived by his 5 children; Colleen (Sheri), James (Tami), Edward (Stacey), Sean and Laurie (Ruben), grandchildren; Samantha, Nicholas, Kaitlin, Julia, Megan and Kevin and his great grand-daughter Isabella, and sister, Carole Loesch.

Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com) on Wednesday from 4 - 8 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, 7 pm, at the Funeral Home, with the interment to follow at the Succasunna Presbyterian Cemetery on Thursday morning at 11 am.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the , in memory of his wife Jane Norris.
Published in Daily Record from June 17 to June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now