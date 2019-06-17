|
|
James R Norris, Sr.
Concord, NC - Mr. James R Norris, Sr., 76, died on June 10, 2019 in NC. He was born in Newark, and grew up in Union Beach, NJ. He lived most of his life in Succasunna before moving to Concord, NC, 10 years ago. He began his career in 1962 as an Iron Worker in Local #11. After his retirement in 1988 he started Norris and Sons Towing Company in Kenvil, with his sons Jim, Jr. and Ed. Jim, Sr. was also a volunteer Fireman in the Randolph, Ironia Company, from 1977-1979. He later became a bus driver for the Roxbury Board of Education.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Jane, of 49 years, in 2016. He is survived by his 5 children; Colleen (Sheri), James (Tami), Edward (Stacey), Sean and Laurie (Ruben), grandchildren; Samantha, Nicholas, Kaitlin, Julia, Megan and Kevin and his great grand-daughter Isabella, and sister, Carole Loesch.
Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com) on Wednesday from 4 - 8 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, 7 pm, at the Funeral Home, with the interment to follow at the Succasunna Presbyterian Cemetery on Thursday morning at 11 am.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the , in memory of his wife Jane Norris.
Published in Daily Record from June 17 to June 18, 2019