James Richard Davis
Parsippany - James Richard Davis, 78, passed peacefully away Saturday morning, Nov. 30, 2019 at Center for Hope Hospice.
Born and raised in Nashua, NH, he had lived in Illinois and New York, settling in Parsippany, NJ 32 years ago.
Mr. Davis earned a BS in chemical engineering from the Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 1964.
He was employed as food processing engineer with Kraft Foods in East Hanover for four decades before retiring 13 years ago. He also held three patents.
Mr. Davis was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon and the Chemical Engineers Society.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kathryn A. (nee Bradstreet); two beloved daughters, Elizabeth A. Davis of Parsippany, NJ and Pamela K. Halligan and her husband Thomas of Mason, OH; two brothers, Richard F. Davis Jr of Nashua, NH and Ronald Davis of Cape Canaveral, FL, and two grandchildren, Katie Halligan and Matthew Haumann.
Services were private under the direction of S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, Lake Hiawatha, NJ (973-335-4700). A Memorial Celebration of Jim's Life will be announced in the spring. For further info, please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019