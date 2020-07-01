James Richard Iannielli III
Rockaway Twp. - James Richard Iannielli III, of Rockaway Twp., NJ passed away suddenly on June 29, 2020, at the age of 55.
James was predeceased by his son James Richard Iannielli IV in 2018. He was also predeceased by his parents James Richard II and Judith Iannielli and his brother Alvin Poole.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy (Murray) Iannielli of Rockaway Twp., NJ. He is also survived by his laughters Jamie (Greg) Bloete of Rockaway, and Jenna Iannielli of Rockaway, as well as his grandchildren Chase, Avery, Lucas, and Madeline. His brother Alvin Poole, sister Judy Kelly and father and mother in-law Tom and Dorothy Murray all of Rockaway, NJ as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
Visitation will be held on Friday July 3, 2020, from 3:30PM to 7:30PM at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com
. A funeral service will be held immediately after the visitation at 7:30PM in the funeral home.
Due to the ongoing health crisis we are limited to the amount of people that can be in the building at one time, we appreciate your compliance and understanding.