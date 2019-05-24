|
James Robert Holdsworth
Somerset - James Robert Holdsworth passed away with dignity and grace Sunday May 12, 2019. His last days and hours were filled with love from his family and dear friends.
His strength, internal fortitude and unconditional love were such a gift to all who knew and loved him. We called him "Superman" as he successfully overcame two serious illnesses where we thought we lost him physically, mentally or both.
His laugh was infectious. The sparkle of his blue eyes engaging and his corny sense of humor enjoyed by all. Whenever he entered a room he was warmly welcomed.
Born in Pontiac Michigan, he moved to NJ in his senior year. A few weeks into the fall semester he met his high school sweetheart and wife of 66 years, Laura Bush.
He started working as a young teenager delivering newspapers. Graduating Caldwell High School, he attended Washington & Lee, enlisting in the Army afterward. He worked as a stocking clerk at a local supermarket, was a baby food salesman and managed a furniture store. He parlayed that diverse work experience into a highly successful career working for New York Life.
Taking a straight commission job selling life insurance was a huge risk due to raising 4 kids, fifth grade and under. He provided our family with more than financial stability and material possessions. He demonstrated a hard work ethic, persistence, professionalism, excellent money management and retirement planning.
Even though he worked 12+hour days, he always came home for dinner. It was very important to him to be with the family for dinner. If he had to go back on an evening appointment he would unbutton his collar, turn his tie around and tuck a hand towel in as a bib. This way his tie and shirt wouldn't stain. It looked pretty comical but was effective.
He was a humble man, not living beyond his means. He showed us the how to enjoy life living simply. Playing the piano by ear, strumming his guitar, singing karaoke, collecting stamps, playing cards, bowling and fishing were his favorite activities.
He enjoyed the Jersey Shore and traveling with his incredibly devoted, caring and adventurous wife and family. Moving into Somerset Run, he was blessed with many new friends, enjoying bowling, playing pool and just hanging with the guys,
His wife, Laura, four children and their spouses, Debbie and Jim Skorupsky, Jimmy and Linda Holdsworth, Gayle Holdsworth, Tommy and Lisa Holdsworth and beautiful grandchildren feel extremely grateful and blessed as he shared his love, kindness and laughter.
In a few words, was just a good guy.
Published in Daily Record on May 24, 2019