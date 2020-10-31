James Robert Jones, III
Mendham Twp. - James Robert Jones, III (Jimmy), of Mendham Twp., born on April 1, 1944, passed away on October 26, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center, surrounded by his family, both in person and via technology. A lifelong resident of Morris County, his hometown remained very special to him throughout his life. He suffered from pancreatic cancer for four years and fought a valiant fight.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, James Emmitt Jones, Jr. and Elizabeth Howard Jones; two of his siblings, Norman Gregory Jones and David William Jones. Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of fifty-two years, Janet Watkins Jones; as well as his children: Jill A. Jones (Kevin), Randallstown, MD; Jacqueline L. Green (Marion), Minneapolis, MN, James G. Jones (Merisa), Mendham Township, NJ; Nicole Richardson (Darnell), Morristown, NJ; a beloved sister, Deborah Jones Washington (Ronald), Dover, NJ and devoted brother, William Barber, Jr (Anita), Randolph, NJ. He also leaves behind six grandchildren: Brooklynn, Conor, James, Jaxon, Noah and Olivia; as well as, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was an outstanding athlete at Morristown High School, lettering in wrestling, football, track and field and received a college football scholarship to attend Omaha University (University of Nebraska at Omaha), where he continued to excel and lettered for all four years. He holds athletic records at Morristown High School, as well as, in the state of New Jersey. An outstanding wrestler, he competed in the 1964 Olympic trials for wrestling and was the first alternate.
Jimmy was a 1962 graduate of Morristown High School and graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1966, where he majored in library science.
In1966, he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers ( NFL) and the New York Jets (AFL), eventually playing for the Jets for three years before ending his career, after three knee operations.
He was tapped by Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L) and served as Assistant to the VP of Personnel, where he got his first real touch of the corporate world. During his tenure at JCP&L, Jimmy obtained his master's degree in human resources from Central Michigan University. He was subsequently called back to the New York Jets Front Office as the Assistant Director of Player Personnel and was honored by the team with a Super Bowl ring, as the Jets defeated the Baltimore Colts, in Super Bowl III. From there, his Human Resources career jettisoned to VP of Diversity at Gannett, VP at Johns Hopkins University, Inova Health Systems and Franciscan Health Systems/Catholic Health Initiatives, Executive VP at Reebok, lululemon and Howard University. After retiring, Jimmy was given an opportunity to work with PRM Consulting Group, in Washington, DC. as a Managing Director; this afforded him time to pursue his passion of mentoring and coaching. Jimmy served on numerous boards, including Morris County Urban League, St. Clare's Hospital, General Magnaplate, and the Executive Leadership Council. Committed to his community and general philanthropy; he served on the Dope Open Board, as well as being a life member of the NAACP and his fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. He was the founding member of the Morris Area Minority Athletic Advisory Association ( MAMAA), an organization that awarded scholarship monies to deserving athletes in Morris County. From 2004-2005, Jimmy and Janet served as volunteer project leaders with the Clinton Foundation in Lesotho, Southern Africa, working on the Clinton HIV/AIDS Initiative (CHAI). After, their efforts were acknowledged in President Clinton's book; Giving: How Each of Us Can Change the World. Additionally, Jimmy and Janet opened their home to two young women from Burkina Faso (West Africa), for five years. Serving as their sponsors, Jimmy and Janet funded their education at County College of Morris and Fairleigh Dickinson University. Irene Yameogo and Sandra Abga became firmly entrenched in the Jones Family and consider their sponsors as Uncle Jimmy and Aunt Janet. As a lifelong athlete, Jimmy was humbled to be granted with the following accolades: "Wall of Fame" at Morristown High School, Induction into the UNO Hall of Fame in 2005 and Induction into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 2011
Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider donating to one of the following charities: American Cancer Society
, American Heart Association
or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.