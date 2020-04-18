|
|
James Romano
Parsippany - James Romano passed away Friday evening, April 17, 2020 at Care One in Parsippany.
Born in New York, NY, he had lived in Union City, NJ before coming to Parsippany in 1971.
Mr. Romano served in the United States Navy during peacetime.
He had worked as a plant manager with the Hill Cross Electroplating Co. of West New York, for 32 years before his retirement in 1999.
Preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Ellen (nee Ciansi) in 2015, and his brother Robert in 2014, he is survived by hid beloved daughter, Dina Romano of Parsippany; and a sister, Helen Wels of Florida.
In the interest of public health, all services will be private under the direction of S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). A public celebration of Jim's life will be scheduled in the future when it is safe. For further information, please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020