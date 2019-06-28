|
James S. Vance
Morristown - Jim aka "Sam" passed peacefully at home with his wife on Monday, June 24th, 2019. He was born on January 31, 1930 in Morristown to the late Samuel Vance and Margaret Williams. He graduated from Morristown High School in 1949 and accepted a football scholarship to Syracuse University. After two years, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War as a Medical Technician. After Syracuse, he went to earn two Masters' degree from Seton Hall University, one in Education and the other in Physical Therapy. He started his educational career teaching at the Morristown High School in 1962 and also worked as a Registered Physical Therapist. In later years of his 35 year tenure, he worked as a Guidance Counselor. Jim married his childhood sweetheart, Wilhelmina Esther (Marshall) and was a devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle and friend to many. He survived by his loving wife of 66 years, 3 daughters,Wilhelmina aka Bunnie, Jamesina aka Jami and Ina (John). He has been blessed with 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday June 30 from 3-5pm and Monday July 1 at 10am at Calvary Baptist Church, 10 Martin Luther King Ave in Morristown. A funeral will be held Monday July at 11am at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rowefuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on June 28, 2019