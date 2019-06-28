Services
Rowe-Lanterman Home for Funerals
71 Washington St
Morristown, NJ 07960
(973) 538-0520
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
10 Martin Luther King Ave
Morristown, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
10 Martin Luther King Ave
Morristown, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
10 Martin Luther King Ave
Morristown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Vance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James S. Vance


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James S. Vance Obituary
James S. Vance

Morristown - Jim aka "Sam" passed peacefully at home with his wife on Monday, June 24th, 2019. He was born on January 31, 1930 in Morristown to the late Samuel Vance and Margaret Williams. He graduated from Morristown High School in 1949 and accepted a football scholarship to Syracuse University. After two years, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War as a Medical Technician. After Syracuse, he went to earn two Masters' degree from Seton Hall University, one in Education and the other in Physical Therapy. He started his educational career teaching at the Morristown High School in 1962 and also worked as a Registered Physical Therapist. In later years of his 35 year tenure, he worked as a Guidance Counselor. Jim married his childhood sweetheart, Wilhelmina Esther (Marshall) and was a devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle and friend to many. He survived by his loving wife of 66 years, 3 daughters,Wilhelmina aka Bunnie, Jamesina aka Jami and Ina (John). He has been blessed with 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday June 30 from 3-5pm and Monday July 1 at 10am at Calvary Baptist Church, 10 Martin Luther King Ave in Morristown. A funeral will be held Monday July at 11am at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rowefuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now