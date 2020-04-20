Services
James Wehle, 89, of Hopatcong, NJ passed away on Sunday April 19, 2020 at Care One at Madison Avenue in Morristown.

Born in Brooklyn, NY on April 12, 1931 to the late James and Mildred Wehle, James served proudly in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. James earned his Masters degree in Electrical Engineering from the City College of New York and was employed at Picatinny Arsenal in Rockaway, NJ before his retirement. Prior to working at Picatinny Arsenal, James worked for Western Electric and RCA.

James enjoyed photography, boating, electronics, astronomy and woodworking. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and listening to music.

Survivors include his wife, Maria (Klapprodt) and son Mark Wehle.

Out of an abundance of love and due to the restrictions of "social distancing", the family has prudently chosen to hold James's services privately. A public celebration of James's life will be scheduled in the future. Arrangements are entrusted to Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, Landing, NJ. For memorial donations please consider a . For further information and to share a fond memory, please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
