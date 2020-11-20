1/1
Jan S. Kristiansen
Jan S. Kristiansen

Rockaway Twp. - Jan Sigbjorn Kristiansen died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in Rahway after a brief illness. He was 77.

Born in Stavanger, Norway to the late Henrik and Selma Kristiansen, he lived in the Lake Telemark section of Rockaway Township for over 60 years.

Mr. Kristiansen was the proprietor of Norseman Automotive in Rockaway Township. He was a member of the Rockaway Rotary Club, Holy Trinity Church and Sons of Norway. He was an avid runner and enjoyed serving his community.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son-in-law, Dallas Stokes. He is survived by his three children: Lynne Kristiansen Stokes, Kari Kristiansen Walsh (and husband, Tim) and Stuart Kristiansen (and wife, Judit), along with their mother, Tina Uffer; his former spouse, Blanca Kristiansen; his sister: Ranveig Kristiansen Bentzen; his brother, Finn Kristiansen; and his dear grandchildren: Maddison Stokes, Dallas Stokes, Braden Walsh, Rylie Walsh, Mason Kristiansen and Kyle Kristiansen.

A private memorial service was held previously.

The family would appreciate memorial donations made in Jan's name to: Saint Peter's Orphanage, 170 Diamond Spring Road, Denville, NJ 07834 (stpetersorphanage.org/donate), which was an organization very close to his heart.

Condolences may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com




Published in Daily Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
