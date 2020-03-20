|
Jan Spina Kelly
Mendham - Jan Spina Kelly, born on March 30, 1941 in NYC passed away on March 12th after a brief hospitalization. She was 78 years old.
She grew up in Tarrytown, NY and Brightwaters, LI. She graduated from Bay Shore High School in 1959 and Rosemont College in 1963
She raised her family in Mendham. She was involved in the early days of creating the Mendham Patriot cheerleading program. She attended all of her kids countless sporting events and loved cheering them on. She continued to live in Mendham and enjoyed meeting her friends for dinner at the Mendham Pub and Chester Diner.
Jan studied Education in college and was an elementary school teacher before switching careers to Banking and Customer Service. She worked for many years at the Morris County Savings Bank and ultimately retired from AT&T in 2000.
She is survived by her children Kim Trupp and her husband Scott of Long Valley, Peter Kelly Jr. of Vienna, VA, Susan Smith and her husband Greg of Randolph, and Tony Kelly of Denville. She is survived by her mother Jean Spina who is 101and her siblings Peter Spina, David Spina and his wife Stevie, Rosemary Spina, Ann Hyman and her husband Larry, Mark Spina and his husband Roberto Martinez. She is survived by five grandchildren Matt and Ryan Kelly, Lauren and Kendall Smith, and Sarah Trupp. She has many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss getting her birthday cards every year.
She is pre-deceased by her father Tony Spina and her ex-husband and friend, Peter Kelly.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date as we honor current gathering limitations and await the lessening of the current pandemic.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020