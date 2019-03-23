|
Jane E. Tromonda
Chatham Borough - Jane E. Tromonda, of Chatham Borough, formerly of Whippany, passed away at Garden Terrace Nursing Home on March 20, 2019. She was 94.
Born in Newark, Jane lived in Newark and raised her family there until moving to New Providence in 1967. After her husband's passing, Jane moved to Whippany in 1989 and in 2017, to Garden Terrace in Chatham Borough.
When she and her family moved to New Providence, Jane began working at Kemper Insurance Co. in Summit as an Underwriter. She retired in 1975.
Jane loved to volunteer. Whether it be with the Morris Museum, Morris County Elections Committee, Abundant Life Church or Meals on Wheels, she enjoyed giving of her time. Plus it gave her the opportunity to do one her favorite things, socialize. She was an active parishioner of St. Ann's Church in Parsippany and with the Hanover Twp. Seniors. She treasured her grandsons, and she was always supporting them at their various sporting events. Crafting gave her great enjoyment. She and her friends would share time together sewing and crocheting.
Jane was the daughter of the late Frank and Rose Giordano. She was the beloved wife of the late Alphonso. She was the loving mother of Sal Tromonda and his wife Teresa of Cedar Knolls and Rosemarie Lowsky and her husband John of Naples, FL, formerly of Howell. She was the cherished grandmother of Jeff Tromonda of Whippany and Peter Tromonda and his wife Ashley of Randolph. She is also survived by her new great-granddaughter, Ellie Mae; her grand-dog, Ben and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church, 781 Smith Rd., Parsippany on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. An interment will follow at St. Teresa's Cemetery, Summit. Friends may call on Sunday, March 24 from 2-6 p.m. at Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Rd., Whippany. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Jane's name to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or to the , PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
For additional information, go to www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 23, 2019