Jane Gallant Casperson
Raleigh, NC - Jane Gallant Casperson recently of Raleigh, NC passed away on February 17, 2019, at the age of 90. She previously lived in Mt. Bethel, PA, Stillwater, NJ and the Ironia section of Randolph, NJ. Jane Marie was born in Newark NJ to Daniel and Margaret Calvey on November 6, 1928. Her fondest childhood memories were living in Ironia NJ at her parents' farm, Evergreen Park Farm. She was a graduate of Roxbury High School and The Berkeley School in East Orange. She worked as a Career Program Specialist at Picatinny Arsenal before retiring. She was involved in the Ladies Auxiliary of the Rockaway Twp. American Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary of Ironia and Stillwater Fire Departments. She was a member of St. Jude Guild, the Rosary Society, and Catholic Daughters of America. She served as a Eucharistic minister, secretary for the Ironia Women's Club and clerk to the Randolph Twp. Planning Board and Board of Adjustment. She was a long time volunteer at the Pocono Medical Center, in addition to NJ Special Olympics.
Jane is survived by her sons, Daniel and his life partner Cathy Biggs, and David and wife Dawn. Her grandchildren Kathy Cerdeira, Michael Gallant (and wife Jenna), Nicole Gallant, Jacqueline Williams (and husband Jay) and Brandon Gallant, and great-grandchildren Aiden, AJ, Brianna and Colt.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Arthur B. Casperson, and her first husband of 36 years Oscar J Gallant, her parents, Daniel and Margaret Calvey and her sister Eileen.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at St Jude Church, 7 Eisenhower Rd., Blairstown, NJ 07825, at 11:00am Saturday, February 23rd, 2019. A period of visitation will be held from 3:00pm to 7:00pm Friday, February 22nd, 2019, at Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, NJ 07825.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to NJ Special Olympics, 1 Eunice Kennedy Shiver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 or Hospice of your choice.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 20, 2019