Services
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-2735
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Martyr RC Church
Madison, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane O'Donnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane O'Donnell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jane O'Donnell Obituary
Jane O'Donnell

Madison - Jane O'Donnell, 100, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She is survived by two daughters, Mary Collinson (George) & Patricia Quinn; her grandchildren, Joseph Quinn, Kristiann Gudelanis(Ray-Michael) and Richard Quinn (Amy), her great-grandchildren, Nick Quinn, Anthony Quinn, Taylor Gudelanis, Austin Gudelanis & Alexa Quinn; her brother-in-law, Charles Arteglier and daughter, Nancy; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services begin at 9AM on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10:00AM Funeral Mass at St. Vincent Martyr RC Church, Madison. Interment at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison. Visitation held Sunday from 2-4PM & 7-9PM at the funeral home. For a complete obituary and further information, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now