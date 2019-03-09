|
Jane O'Donnell
Madison - Jane O'Donnell, 100, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She is survived by two daughters, Mary Collinson (George) & Patricia Quinn; her grandchildren, Joseph Quinn, Kristiann Gudelanis(Ray-Michael) and Richard Quinn (Amy), her great-grandchildren, Nick Quinn, Anthony Quinn, Taylor Gudelanis, Austin Gudelanis & Alexa Quinn; her brother-in-law, Charles Arteglier and daughter, Nancy; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services begin at 9AM on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10:00AM Funeral Mass at St. Vincent Martyr RC Church, Madison. Interment at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison. Visitation held Sunday from 2-4PM & 7-9PM at the funeral home. For a complete obituary and further information, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 9, 2019