|
|
Janet Arlene Romano
Morristown - Janet Arlene Romano passed away at home on May 29, 2019.
Janet grew up in Morristown and graduated from Morristown High School in 1958. She enjoyed spending time with her family, taking bus trips and cruising.
She is predeceased by her mother and father, Beatrice and William Mack, sister, Sandra Hosken, brothers, William Mack, Jimmy Mack, Robert Mack, Gary Mack, Thomas Mack and daughter, Lisa Logan.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, James Romano, daughters Donna Devine and her husband Bill, Patti Romano and Robert (Cavanaugh), grandsons, Ryan Devine and Scott Logan, sisters, Joan Hoagland and husband George and Lorraine Lenihan , a brother, Richard Mack and his wife, Jane,and brother in law, Tony Romano and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Assumption, Morristown on Monday at 10:00AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Hours of visitation at the Doyle Funeral Home (www.doylefh.com) 106 Maple Ave., Morristown on Sunday from 2-6PM.
Published in Daily Record on May 31, 2019