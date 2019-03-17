|
Janet B. Hill
Morristown - Janet B. Ziober Hill, a longtime resident of Morristown, NJ, died on March 9, 2019 at Arbor Terrace assisted living facility located in Morris Plains, NJ.
Born in Irvington, NJ on May 14, 1930, where she married her high school sweetheart, Harry J. Hill, on December 27, 1952, before moving to Morristown.
Janet loved her family, her home, and her flowers. She will be remembered for being a devoted wife and mother.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband,Harry. She is survived by her son Tom Hill and his wife Patty Widdoss Hill, of Ponce Inlet, FL, her son Charles "Chuck" Hill, of Morristown, NJ, her two grandchildren, Tyler Hill, of Princeton, NJ, and Corey Hill Maymon and her husband Michael, of Newnan, GA, and great grandson, Grant Thomas.
Visitation at Doyle Funeral Home in Morristown, NJ will be held on Tuesday, March 19 from 10-11/30am and will be followed by a short service and interment at Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 17, 2019