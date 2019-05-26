|
|
Janet Dunn
- - Janet Dunn passed peacefully at home on Friday, May 3, 2019. She was 76 years young. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 31st at the Rockaway Presbyterian Church, 35 Church St., Rockaway.
Janet was born in Newark in 1942. After her schooling, she married Gerald Dunn and they settled in the White Meadow Lake section of Rockaway Twp. She worked as a switchboard operator for many years at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville, NJ. After her retirement she found more time to enjoy her beautiful grandchildren, travel and visit her favorite restaurants with her husband. We are saddened by her passing, but we take comfort in knowing she is at peace and watching over her family with love.
She leaves happy memories to her husband Gerald of 54 years; her son Jeffrey; grandchildren Brian, Alyssa, Evan, Kara and Kassie; her great grandson Ryker; siblings Cheryl Weinowitz and Craig Eustace; daughter-in-law Laura Dunn; many nieces and nephews and her loyal canines Pansy & Tigger. She joins her dear son Brian Dunn, her siblings: Barbara Possien, Pamela Decker and Gary Eustace, and parents: Mildred Eustace and Daniel Stevenson in the Kingdom of Heaven.
Published in Daily Record on May 26, 2019