Janet H. Eisinger
Denville - Janet H. Eisinger, 88, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Friday, December 20, 2019 at The Gardens for Memory Care in Easton, PA. Public Visitation will take place on Monday, December 23rd from 12 - 2 pm with Funeral Service beginning at 2 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. Burial will follow at Denville Cemetery. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019