- - Janet Marie Flemming Dittrich passed away on Tuesday, May 14th, at 88 years of age. Jan was born in Chicago, IL on September 4th, 1930, the only child of Marie Sutherland and R. Frederick Flemming. She attended Immaculata High School and DePaul University. Jan married the love of her life, Bill Dittrich, on July 18th, 1953. They remained married for over 65 years living in Barberton, OH, Willow Grove, PA and Denville, NJ. She was a stay at home Mom when that was the norm. Her many friends remember her great sense of humor, skill at bridge, decorating ability, amazing cooking, and most of all her artwork. When something struck her funny, nothing would stop her from laughing even in Church. Dozens of people ordered a pen and ink or watercolor of their homes from her, and she made quite a business of this. She was a renowned artist receiving awards. Friends and family remember her unique Christmas cards using her pen and ink artwork. Jan's children remember her strength and ability to push them to succeed. Jan made sure her sons knew the value and pride in hard work. They learned never to say they were bored, or they would be given the toughest chore. She used her contacts to find work for them, keeping her boys busy during their teenage years. Jan was long a volunteer at her Church, St. Virgil's, and at Morris View for over 25 years working with the elderly. Her mother lived to 104 years and Jan made a daily trip to visit her, always a devoted daughter. Jan and Bill found time to travel all over the world which was recorded in Jan's artwork. Besides her husband Bill, Jan was a proud mother to three sons, Jim (Tish), Bill, Greg (Becky), a grandmother to Terri (Dom), John (Christine), Addison (Johanna), Taylor, Chelsea (Joaquin) and a great-grandmother to Juliette (Terri/Dom). Family and friends are welcome to gather on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2-5pm at Dangler Funeral Home, 600 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains. A Funeral Mass for Janet will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Virgil's Church, 250 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains. Interment will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Morristown. Donations in her memory can be made to the ().
Published in Daily Record on May 16, 2019