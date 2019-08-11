|
Janet Post Borcherdt
Delray Beach, FL - Janet Post Borcherdt passed on the 4th day of August 2019 at the age of 97 in Delray Beach Florida, in the company of her family. Born, raised, and residing for much of her life in Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, where she was a member of the class of '39 (the first class to have gone all the way through grammar school and graduate from high school in Mountain Lakes), winner of the 1942 Mountain Lakes Club Tennis Championship, and a 25+ year volunteer at the school system's libraries, Janet was a true Laker. In 2010 she moved to Delray Beach and became fast friends with many at Abbey Delray South.
Janet was predeceased by her parents, Margaret Wilson Post and Ronald Willis Post, Sr., her brother Ronald Willis Post, Jr., and her husband, Walter O. Borcherdt, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Dunnican and her partner Danny Mooney, her son Ron Borcherdt and his wife Kim Brown, her grandchildren James Dunnican, Walter O. Borcherdt, III, and Miles Borcherdt, and her great-grandchildren Cassidy Dunnican and Cole Dunnican.
In keeping with her wishes, no service will be held. Those who wish to may donate in her name, to the Mountain Lakes High School Media Center (Mountain Lakes Board of Education 400 Boulevard #3 Mountain Lakes, New Jersey 07046) or to the library of their choice.
The family expresses thanks to the staff of Abbey Delray South and the Abbey Delray South Health Center for their caring and assistance, and to the members of the Trustbridge "Seaside" team for their great compassion.
Her wit, wisdom, and strength will be remembered.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 11, 2019