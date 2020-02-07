|
Janet Virginia Thomson (Danzi)
Janet Virginia Thomson (Danzi) passed away peacefully on February 7, after battling a short illness. She was affectionately known as Moosie and Gram to those that loved her.
She is survived by her son Richard and his wife Allison, and her 5 grandsons, Matthew, Hunter, Maxwell, Nicholas & Sam, as well as her beloved pups Zeek & Bruno. She was predeceased by her husband Richard (1996), and daughters Lynda (2012) and Jacquelyn (2016). Janet was a dedicated homemaker & mother, very active in the PTA and her children's various athletics and activities. She worked at Denville Answering Service in the 1970's and Belco Pollution Control in the 1980's. Janet selflessly spent the later years of her life caring for her grandsons after the untimely deaths of her daughters.
Janet enjoyed gardening, golf, winters in Florida, watching game shows and vacationing at Sunny Hill Resort. She was a generous giver to many charities.
Services are private. Janet is an organ donor. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Sharing Network.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020