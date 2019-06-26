|
Janice A. Van Treek
Myrtle Beach, SC - Janice A. Van Treek, 82, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019.
A woman who was selfless and patriotic, she was born on February 12, 1937, in Lake Placid, New York to the late Emerson O. LaDuke and the late Blanche (Robare) LaDuke.
Jan grew up in Boonton, NJ, where she graduated high school and was then employed by the Boonton Trust Company. As a homemaker, Jan was active in the PTA and a leader of the Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts. After her children were grown, she attended County College of Morris for two years (making a 4.0). She spent her later years working in her yard, playing games, and coloring.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter F. Van Treek and daughter, Sharon Van Treek LeCoeur. Survivors include four sons: Walter F. Van Treek 3rd, Stephen W. Beecher, Jeffrey W. Beecher, and Erik W. Van Treek; two daughters: Jacqueline M. Beecher and Suzanne M. Douglas. She is also survived by her sister, Sharon M. Andrews, sixteen grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Daily Record on June 26, 2019