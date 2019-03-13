Services
- - It is with sorrow that the family of Janice Davis-Walsh (Woolf) announces her passing after a fierce battle with cancer, on March 11, 2019, at the age of 66 years. Janice will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 29 years, Michael and her children Heather (Shane), Shawn (Natalie), Derek and Ashley. Janice will also be fondly remembered by her three grandchildren, Nolah, Brady and Kyle. Janice was preceded in death by her parents Gladys (Seeley) and Woodrow Woolf.

Janice was a friend to many. Her big heart and vibrant smile will be greatly missed. She was born and raised in Landing, NJ and spent her life as an active member of the Lake Hopatcong community. Janice carried out her family's tradition as a proud and influential member of the Lake Hopatcong Elks Club, governing her lodge as the Grand Exhalted Ruler in 2007. Janice loved the lake, flowers, laughter, family and friends.

Visitation 4:00pm - 8:00 pm, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).

Funeral Mass 10:30 am on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Church, Mt. Arlington.

Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover

Donations in her honor may be made to : Lake Hopatcong Elks #782, National Foundation Fund, [email protected]
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 13, 2019
