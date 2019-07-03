|
Janice E. Kelly
Stanhope - Janny passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was 75 years young. Born in Newton to the late Philip J. & Janice D. (Dolan) Kelly but raised in Stanhope where she enjoyed her family's soda (Kelly Beverages) & making memories with her siblings; Patricia (Togno), Peter (deceased), William "Chubby" (deceased), Philip "Flip" (deceased), Melvin (deceased), & Christopher. She graduated from Netcong High School in 1961. After high school, Janny worked tirelessly as a legal secretary for over 50 years. She is survived by her siblings, Patricia & Christopher; daughter, Meghan (Kelly) Vanderhoof; son-in-law, Jay Vanderhoof; grandchildren, Anna, Corey, & Kian. Janny will also forever be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, & friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Bell's Mansion in Stanhope on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 12 PM - 3 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital at Memorial & Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Published in Daily Record on July 3, 2019