Janina "Jennifer" B. Fleming
Easton, PA - Janania Fleming, 91 of Easton, PA passed away peacefully on Oct. 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Sept. 18, 1928 to the late Peter and Katherine "Lesica" Rabinski, she grew up in Hackettstown and worked at Co-Operative in Chester, where one night she met her future beloved husband, Donald Fleming at a local watering hole. They were married on Nov. 7, 1953 and moved to Schooleys Mtn., NJ where they raised 4 children before moving to Fairmount in 1973. They owned and operated, at one time or another, successful J. Fleming's Masonry and fabulous Fleming's Farm in Califon, NJ. Janina always had a sense of style and a creative touch. Since retiring, they spent years RVing, finally settling in the Easton, PA area where they continued enjoying spending time with family, grandchildren, friends and not to be forgotten their beloved dog "Duke"!
Surviving are two daughters, Donnalee and her husband James Butrymowicz of Byram and her granddaughter Jennifer, daughter Janene Fleming and Eric Berg of Key Largo, FL and her son Edward and his wife Jeanne Fleming of Lewes, DE along with their 5 children- Shane, Kelsey, Brenna, Hailey and Tobin. Janina is predeceased by her loving daughter Nancy A. Fleming, her wonderful sister Emily and her husband Jake Gray- living, her niece Patricia and her husband John Frey and predeceased, her beloved brother Edward Rabinski- living his daughter Anne and husband Bob Dreschel. Also predeceased are members of the Fleming family, living are numerous nieces and nephews on both sides.
Services to be held the
Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High St., Hackettstown, NJ 07840
Phone: 908-852-3361
Website: www:cochranfuneral.com
Friday- September 11, 2019
-Viewing- 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
-Service- 12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
-Burial at 2:00 PM in
Fairmount Cemetery, Rte 517
Tewksbury Twp., Fairmount, NJ
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations to be sent in Janina Fleming's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (website: www.stjude.org/donation) or Veterans Of Foreign Wars Foundation, 406 West 34th St., Suite 920, Kansas City, MO 64111, (tel.- 816-968-1128, website www.vfwfoundation.org)
Thanking all for your love, support, and wonderful friendships. She treasured everyone!
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019