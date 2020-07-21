1/
Jaqueline S. Paw
Jaqueline S. Paw

A dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother known for her bright outlook on life and caring manner, Jacqueline S. Paw passed away on July 19, 2020 at 77 following a battle with brain cancer. Born in Chicago, Jackie first met Ervin, her husband of 57 years, at Art's Roller Rink in Harvey, Illinois. The two married in 1962 and began raising a family and moving across the country as Erv advanced at AT&T. When Erv accepted a job at the new AT&T headquarters in Bedminster, Jackie and Erv came to Shongum Lake in Randolph 45 years ago with their three children, Greg, Kim, and Kristin. Jackie worked at Bayley-Ellard High School and later at AT&T in the security section. Jackie loved hosting family holidays, filled with her wonderful hospitality and her famous homemade ravioli recipe. As the kids grew up, Jackie and Erv enjoyed some great world travel, including an annual fall trip to Aruba.

Jackie and Erv celebrated the weddings of Greg to Patricia, Kim to Richard Joel, Jr., and Kristin to Brian Lutness. Jackie retired and began her favorite job of all time helping to care for her grandchildren, Caroline, Rich, Katie, Connor, the twins Andrew and Caroline, and Ryan. "Grandy," as Jackie came to be known by the grandkids, kept a master schedule of school concerts, sporting events, grandparent's days, and school plays. She also helped care for all of her grand dogs, who always knew that a visit from Grandy would include some of her homemade dog treats. Grandy also was close to Erv's sister, Linda, her husband, Steve, and their children, Kyle and Colin. She also always held dear the memory of her own parents, Arthur and Marion.

Visitation is at the Tuttle Funeral Home on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at 272 Route 10W in Randolph. Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Resurrection Parish in Randolph. An interment service following at the Gate Of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover. The mass and service will be held inside, with masks required for all attending. Social distancing and capacity rules will be followed according to current health restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jackie's memory to Immaculate Heart Academy in Washington Township, NJ (Caroline Joel '23), Regis High School in New York City (Andrew Joel '23), Moorestown Friends School in Moorestown, NJ (Caroline Paw '17 and Katie Paw '19) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Connor Lutness '23 and Ryan Lutness '25 and the Lutness Family).




Published in Daily Record from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
