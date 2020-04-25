|
Jason Robert Minahan
Jason Robert Minahan, 40, passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Jason graduated from Dover High School in June of 1998 and went on to receive his Bachelor of Science Degree from The College of NJ in May of 2002. He had a long career as a Technical Support Engineer with Signature Information Solutions LLC.
He is survived by his parents Robert & Kathleen Minahan and birth father Martin Minahan II, brother Martin Minahan III, sisters Christine & husband Ray Barzano, Colleen & husband Tom Hunter and Meghan Minahan and Brad Haskins and nephews Joe Barzano and Christopher Hunter. He is also survived by several aunts and uncles including Alice & Bill Hearn and Hannah Gaylord and cousin Billy Hearn. He was predeceased by his birth mother Maryellen Minahan and sister Maryellen Minahan and grandparents Alice & Martin Minahan and Stella & Nick Genese.
Jason loved listening to music and playing his guitar. Jason enjoyed being in the high school plays and will be remembered for his singing and dancing. As an avid photographer he often gifted family and friends with his photographs.
With his shock of red hair, blue eyes and big smile he will be deeply missed by all who knew him and will remain in our hearts forever.
Viewing will be private with burial at Locust Hill Cemetery on Wed, April 29, 2020.
All arrangements by Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020