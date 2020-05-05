|
|
Jean Borbas McNally passed away April 29, 2020, at home in West Caldwell, NJ. She was 93. Jean was born in Richmond, Staten Island, NY, and grew up in Union, NJ. After high school, she received a B.A. degree from Valpariso University majoring in History and English. She taught elementary school and retired from Madison Public Schools after 25 years of service.
She married James Robert Borbas of Roselle Park, NJ, and together they raised four children living in both Whippany and Madison, NJ. After his passing, she married Kenneth McNally of Somerville, NJ.
Jean was a prolific reader, enjoying both fiction and non-fiction works. She read her Bible daily and was a life-long, active member of the Lutheran Church. She was an avid traveler who enjoyed many trips in both Europe and the U.S. She was passionate about cooking, enjoyed time in the garden planting flowers, and loved going to the theater. She was loved by many friends and was an active part of her community at Crane's Mill where she spent her final years.
Jean is survived by many. She was the beloved mother of four children: James Peter Borbas and his wife Janis of Boonton, NJ; Jane Borbas of Wrentham, MA; Jill Borbas of Oella, MD, and Joan Borbas of Albuquerque, NM, and leaves behind her beloved brother John William Matheus and his wife Beverly. She is survived by her seven treasured grandchildren: Laura Jean Yim, Kate Borbas, Emily Thomson, Alex Schreiner, Hayley Schreiner, James Richard, and Jennie Richard, as well as three adored great-grandchildren Sierra, Sophia, and Sienna Yim, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jean also leaves behind her cherished step-family: Sue (Bob) Brosius, Mary (Rich) Luongo, Terry (Dave) Erickson, Tom (Tricia) McNally, Jeff (Charlene) McNally, Carol Burch, Ellen (Todd) Smith, Terry (Dave) Crowell, and David (Janet) Burch, and survived step-sons Kenneth McNally and John (Joedy) McNally. She enjoyed 17 step-grandchildren and 4 step-great grandchildren.
A memorial service for Jean will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the . Arrangements are under the care of Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, Madison, NJ.
Published in Daily Record from May 5 to May 10, 2020