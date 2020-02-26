|
|
Jean C. Trengove
Wharton - Jean C. Trengove, 94, passed away after a short illness on Thursday, January 30th. She was born 1925 in Carbondale, Pa. to William and Josephine Cartwright. From Scranton, Pa. she moved to Wharton in 1940 where she resided the rest of her life.
Jean was a 1943 graduate of Wharton High School. She worked at Picatinny Arsenal during World War II testing gun powder. She married her high school sweetheart Bill in 1945 and after the war raised a family and kept house.
In 1965 Bill started Triad Business Machine Company located in Dover with Jean as Office Manager. Mrs. T was a member of the Dover Women's Club.
Before the New Jersey move, as a youth she was baptized while a Presbyterian. Jean was an active member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Wharton where she led the United Methodist Women's group, taught Sunday School, and sang in the choir. Since 2001 Jean has been a member of Ledgewood Baptist Church attending regularly until her death.
Jean is predeceased by her husband Bill in 2009. Also, by her sisters Ruth Schaefer and Alma Jehu, and a brother William Cartwright.
She is survived by her sons Thomas Trengove of NYC, and his wife Janet Soderberg, and Donald Trengove of Aptos CA, and his wife Cristina. Also, youngest son, and caregiver, Bill, to whom she gave so much more over the years than he could ever give to her. One cherished granddaughter Frances of Aptos CA. Jean leaves two sisters-in-law; Ruth Trengove of Tarpon Springs FL, and Edith Trengove of Hackettstown. She is also survived by her devoted home aide Maria Olivares. And her childhood friend with whom she remained in contact throughout the years, Jane Edwards of Binghamton NY. And, many neices, nephews and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 11am at the First Baptist Church of Ledgewood, 233 Main St, Ledgewood, NJ 07852, 973-584-2677 (www.ledgewoodbaptist.com) Buffet following.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Ledgewood Baptist Deacon's Fund helping those in need in the local community.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020