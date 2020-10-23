Jean Carol Salinard
Whippany - Jean Carol Salinard, long-time Whippany resident, passed away on October 19, 2020. She was 89.
Born in Newark, Jean has lived in Whippany for the past 60 years. She loved gardening and was a master knitter.
She was the beloved wife of the late Russell Salinard. Loving mother of Linda Hedderich and her husband Conrad of Virginia Beach, VA and the late Scott Salinard, her son. Devoted grandmother to Rebecca Horton, her husband Russ, and Kathryn Pizarro, and her husband, Damion. She had two great grandchildren, Piper and Jackson.
Services are private and under the direction of Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, Whippany.
