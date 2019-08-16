Services
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
(973) 347-0165
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:30 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
Jean E. Enders


1931 - 2019
Jean E. Enders Obituary
Jean E. Enders

Netcong - Jean E. Enders, 88, of Netcong NJ, passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 8th, 2019, at Hackettstown Hospital.

Jean was born May 15th, 1931 in Union NJ to Adam and Louise Wetzel. She graduated Union High School in 1949 and continued her education at Katherine Gibbs business College in New York City. Jean distinguished herself in business working for companies such as Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Selective Service, Swindell, and finally Square Deal Fuels in Netcong, NJ which she owned and operated with her husband George for 26 years.

She is survived by her sons, Bruce and Glenn Enders, their spouses Norma and Michelle and three grandchildren, Kayla, Noah and Shannon. She is preceded in death by her husband, George A. Enders.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2018 from 2:-4:30 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home in Netcong. A funeral service will conclude the visitation at 4:30 PM.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 16, 2019
