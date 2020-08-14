1/
Jean Eleanor (Nee-Nelson) Lindow
Jean Eleanor (nee-Nelson) Lindow

Whippany - Jean Eleanor (nee-Nelson) Lindow passed away on Friday August 7, 2020 at Mountainside Hospital in Montclair. She was 95 & 3 weeks shy of her 96th birthday.

She was born in Montclair and raised in Bloomfield. Jean lived in East Orange and Denville before moving to Whippany in 1954.

Jean was a dedicated homemaker where she took good care of the family.

She was a member of the Hillcrest women's club in Whippany. She loved to knit & crochet, do crossword puzzles and was an avid bowler & reader.

Through the years Jean traveled the 48 continental states with her family by car.

She is pre-deceased by her husband, John Erick who passed away on 8/15/2003.

Survivors include her son, Thomas "Tom" E. Lindow and her daughter, Linnea Susan Lindow; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service 11:00am Wednesday August 19, 2020 at the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany (973) 887-3235. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5;00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 300 Memphis, TN 38148




Published in Daily Record from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Par-Troy Funeral Home
AUG
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Par-Troy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
