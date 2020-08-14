Jean Eleanor (nee-Nelson) Lindow
Whippany - Jean Eleanor (nee-Nelson) Lindow passed away on Friday August 7, 2020 at Mountainside Hospital in Montclair. She was 95 & 3 weeks shy of her 96th birthday.
She was born in Montclair and raised in Bloomfield. Jean lived in East Orange and Denville before moving to Whippany in 1954.
Jean was a dedicated homemaker where she took good care of the family.
She was a member of the Hillcrest women's club in Whippany. She loved to knit & crochet, do crossword puzzles and was an avid bowler & reader.
Through the years Jean traveled the 48 continental states with her family by car.
She is pre-deceased by her husband, John Erick who passed away on 8/15/2003.
Survivors include her son, Thomas "Tom" E. Lindow and her daughter, Linnea Susan Lindow; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service 11:00am Wednesday August 19, 2020 at the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany (973) 887-3235. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5;00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 300 Memphis, TN 38148