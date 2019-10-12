|
Jean Fletcher
Randolph - Jean Fletcher, 72 of Randolph, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, Morris Hills Care Center, Morristown. She was born and raised in Rockaway and recently resided in Randolph.
Jean was a self-employed Beautician and worked as a Caregiver at a group home in Dover.
She was a God-fearing woman who attended Kingdom Hall, Randolph. Jean was a dedicated member of her family; she was the eldest sister of five children and took on a mother roll and was always treated with a high level of respect by those around her. She also enjoyed traveling.
She is survived by four siblings George, Jr. and his wife Chung of Tinton Falls, Judy Scott of Rockaway, Geraldine Fletcher of Randolph and Warren of Rockaway; four nieces and Nephews Shana, Burundi, Ali and Yvonka; Great- nieces and nephews Miles, Andrew and Schivanna; two foster children Lola and Miosha and a host of cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her brother-in-law Mervis Scott and nephew Mervis, Jr.
Visitation Thursday, October 17, 2019, 10:00AM-12:00PM with a service at 12:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Interment to follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019