Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Grace Church
758 Rt. 10
Randolph, NJ
Morris Plains - Jean G. (nee-Thomas) Robinson, 88, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Morris View Health Care Center. in Morris Plains.

Jean was born in Paterson. She grew up in Paterson and Wayne and lived in Whiting for 15 years before moving to Morris County three years ago.

She worked as a Crafter for Pine Ridge Crafts in Whiting for many years before retiring.

Jean is predeceased by her beloved husband, James W. in 2005; her three brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include her son, James T. 'J.R.' and his wife Darlene of Butler; her daughter, Jo Ann Robinson of Stillwater; her best friend, Marie O'Rielly of Whiting; her two cherished grandchildren: Christopher Malcolm and his wife Tina of Blairstown and Ryan Malcolm and his wife Jessica of Budd Lake; and four treasured great-grandchildren: Victoria, Amelia, Dominic, and Scott.

Relatives & friends are invited to attend her memorial service on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Grace Church, 758 Rt. 10 West, Randolph. Arrangements are under the direction of Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Rd., Parsippany, 973-887-3235, or www.partroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press & Daily Record on June 23, 2019
