Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Jean Jones Obituary
Jean Z Jones passed on April 16, 2020 at Brightview Randolph Senior Living.

Born in Englewood, N.J, on August 25, 1927, she was the only child of the late Milton and Janet McQuillin Zeig.

Jean lived in Tenafly and graduated from New Jersey College for Women, now Douglas College, Rutgers University. She majored in Art and was President of Kappa Pi, an Honorary Art Society.

Jean worked at Stern Brothers in New York City in inventory control. She married the late James C. Jones in 1950 and they settled in Mt. Tabor, N.J., attending the United Methodist Church there. Jean lived in Mt. Tabor for 45 years and worked in the Mt. Tabor library where she taught "story hour" and was Senior Library Assistant.

She is survived by her son Donald, his wife Rita predeceased her, her son Russel and his wife Star, and her daughter Meredith Juzwin and her husband Peter. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Shane Jones and his wife Missa, Brianne Jones and her husband Brien, Joseph Juzwin and his wife Lauren, Maxwell Jones, Janet Juzwin, Daniel Jones and great grandchildren Nathaniel, Arabella Jean, Graclyn, Mila, River, Nikolai, and one baby expected in July.

Jean enjoyed reading, painting watercolor flowers, classical music, walking, traveling all over the world and visiting art museums.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Douglas College, Ryder Lane, New Brunswick, N.J., The Presbyterian Church, 65 South St., Morristown, N.J., or the Raptor Trust, 1390 White Bridge Road, Millington, N.J.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
