Mrs. Jean Marie (Malbouef) Iliohan
Roxbury Township - Mrs. Jean Marie (Malbouef) Iliohan, 82, died on November 27, 2020 at Paragon Village in Hackettstown. She was born in Northbridge, MA and lived in Sussex County before moving to Succasunna/Mt. Arlington 52 years ago. She was a bookkeeper with the Roxbury Medical Group and then at the NJDOT as a secretarial assistant until retiring in 2000. She enjoyed senior bus trips to the casinos, Roxbury Nutrition, and shopping on QVC.
She was predeceased by her husband Carl D Iliohan (of 65 years) in September, and is survived by her son David Iliohan of Hackettstown, and 2 daughters; Linda (and Robert) Anderson of Succasunna and Deborah (and Harry) Russell of Mine Hill. She also leaves her granddaughter Mandy Anderson currently serving in the USCG in Texas. She was also predeceased by her grandson Charles C Tredway last year.
Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com
), on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 9:30 - 10 am. The Funeral Service will be held at 10 am, with the interment to follow at the Restland Memorial Park Cemetery in East Hanover.