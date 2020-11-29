1/1
Jean Marie (Malbouef) Iliohan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Jean Marie (Malbouef) Iliohan

Roxbury Township - Mrs. Jean Marie (Malbouef) Iliohan, 82, died on November 27, 2020 at Paragon Village in Hackettstown. She was born in Northbridge, MA and lived in Sussex County before moving to Succasunna/Mt. Arlington 52 years ago. She was a bookkeeper with the Roxbury Medical Group and then at the NJDOT as a secretarial assistant until retiring in 2000. She enjoyed senior bus trips to the casinos, Roxbury Nutrition, and shopping on QVC.

She was predeceased by her husband Carl D Iliohan (of 65 years) in September, and is survived by her son David Iliohan of Hackettstown, and 2 daughters; Linda (and Robert) Anderson of Succasunna and Deborah (and Harry) Russell of Mine Hill. She also leaves her granddaughter Mandy Anderson currently serving in the USCG in Texas. She was also predeceased by her grandson Charles C Tredway last year.

Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com), on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 9:30 - 10 am. The Funeral Service will be held at 10 am, with the interment to follow at the Restland Memorial Park Cemetery in East Hanover.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
(973) 584-7264
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved