|
|
Jean McDonough
Mine Hill - Jean McDonough passed away at St. Clare's Hospital/Dover General on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was 96 years of age.
Jean was born in Carbondale, PA and lived in Morristown before settling in Mine Hill around 1957.
Mrs. McDonough was an Administrative Assistant at Bell Labs of Whippany retiring in 1993. She previously worked as a "Girl Friday" at the Morristown Daily Record.
She was a former member of St. Mary's Church, Wharton and later attended St. Therese's Church in Succasunna with her son for the past 11 years.
Predeceased by her husband Hubert in 2007.
Survived by her children: Son: John McDonough of Mine Hill. Two Daughters: Ann Marie McGowan of Berkley Heights, NJ and Sharon Hoffman of Greenland, NH. Also survived by her three Grandchildren and four Great Grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held 11am on Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Therese's Church, 151 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 07876. Interment will follow at the Succasunna Presbyterian Cemetery, Main St., Succasunna, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory to at would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019