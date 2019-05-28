Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Church
8 Windermere Ave
Mt. Arlington, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Paulson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Paulson


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean Paulson Obituary
Jean Paulson

Denville - Marion Jean Brohmer Paulson passed away at her home in Denville, NJ on May 25, 2019, at the age of 94.

She was born on August 31st, 1924, during her family's annual Labor Day party on Lake Hopatcong. She was the daughter of William and Elizabeth Brohmer. She graduated from Hood College in Frederick, Maryland, in 1946 with a degree in Child Psychology. Her late husband of fifty-nine years, Carl Frederick Paulson, fell in love with her over her first slice of pizza. Theirs was the happiest of marriages.

She devoted herself to any volunteer project that came before her, engaging her impish (and thrifty) visual creativity, her tenacity, and her demanding leadership. With three young children at home, she produced a local TV show for children, Carousel, the precursor to Mr. Rogers Neighborhood. She never entered a costume contest she did not win. The parties she threw at the Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club, from the Camelot Ball to the first Antique Boat Show remain the standard. A committed volunteer, she served as the president of the Summit Area Community Council, The Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club Ladies Auxiliary, and numerous other volunteer organizations. She saw all six of her children and two of her granddaughters marry. She was often quoted and photographed as a reserve of information about Lake Hopatcong, and her beloved summer home on Halsey Island. A lifelong Catholic and a lifelong lover of ice cream, she was the embodiment of the spirit and the luck of the Irish. She was indomitable, serendipitous, enthusiastic, opinionated, and a light in the life of those who loved her.

She is survived by her six children; Carl and Jo-Ann Paulson of Solvay, New York; William and Bonnie Paulson of Naperville, IL; Anne Paulson and John Lamping of Los Altos, CA; Joan and Peter Nix of Mountain Lakes, NJ; Peter and Beth Paulson of Chatham, NJ; and Susan and Loring Bowen of Summit, NJ. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Kit Paulson and James Kriegsmann of Spruce Pines, NC; Emily Nix and Jason Baer of Brooklyn, NY; Timothy Nix of Hackettstown, NJ; William Lamping of Los Altos, CA; Hallie Bowen of Greenwich, CT; Loring Bowen, Jr. of Summit, NJ; and Landon and Caroline Paulson of Chatham, NJ.

Visitation will be held on Thursday May 30, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00PM at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com. A Liturgy of Christian Mass will be held on Friday at 10:30AM at to Our Lady of the Lake Church 8 Windermere Ave Mt. Arlington, NJ 07856.
Published in Daily Record on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now