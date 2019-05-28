|
Jean Paulson
Denville - Marion Jean Brohmer Paulson passed away at her home in Denville, NJ on May 25, 2019, at the age of 94.
She was born on August 31st, 1924, during her family's annual Labor Day party on Lake Hopatcong. She was the daughter of William and Elizabeth Brohmer. She graduated from Hood College in Frederick, Maryland, in 1946 with a degree in Child Psychology. Her late husband of fifty-nine years, Carl Frederick Paulson, fell in love with her over her first slice of pizza. Theirs was the happiest of marriages.
She devoted herself to any volunteer project that came before her, engaging her impish (and thrifty) visual creativity, her tenacity, and her demanding leadership. With three young children at home, she produced a local TV show for children, Carousel, the precursor to Mr. Rogers Neighborhood. She never entered a costume contest she did not win. The parties she threw at the Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club, from the Camelot Ball to the first Antique Boat Show remain the standard. A committed volunteer, she served as the president of the Summit Area Community Council, The Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club Ladies Auxiliary, and numerous other volunteer organizations. She saw all six of her children and two of her granddaughters marry. She was often quoted and photographed as a reserve of information about Lake Hopatcong, and her beloved summer home on Halsey Island. A lifelong Catholic and a lifelong lover of ice cream, she was the embodiment of the spirit and the luck of the Irish. She was indomitable, serendipitous, enthusiastic, opinionated, and a light in the life of those who loved her.
She is survived by her six children; Carl and Jo-Ann Paulson of Solvay, New York; William and Bonnie Paulson of Naperville, IL; Anne Paulson and John Lamping of Los Altos, CA; Joan and Peter Nix of Mountain Lakes, NJ; Peter and Beth Paulson of Chatham, NJ; and Susan and Loring Bowen of Summit, NJ. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Kit Paulson and James Kriegsmann of Spruce Pines, NC; Emily Nix and Jason Baer of Brooklyn, NY; Timothy Nix of Hackettstown, NJ; William Lamping of Los Altos, CA; Hallie Bowen of Greenwich, CT; Loring Bowen, Jr. of Summit, NJ; and Landon and Caroline Paulson of Chatham, NJ.
Visitation will be held on Thursday May 30, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00PM at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com. A Liturgy of Christian Mass will be held on Friday at 10:30AM at to Our Lady of the Lake Church 8 Windermere Ave Mt. Arlington, NJ 07856.
Published in Daily Record on May 28, 2019