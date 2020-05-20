|
|
Jean Plumstead
Words alone cannot describe how truly blessed we all are to have had such a wonderful woman in our lives. Jean Plumstead, affectionately known as " Mom", "Grandma", or "Gigi" is a true role model for all women. Her love for her family was evident every time you spoke to her. She always talked about her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and very little about herself. She was the most unselfish person we have ever known. If everyone in the world could be just half as loving as she was, the world would be a better place. There was no stopping her. When she set her mind to do something, it was pointless to try to convince her otherwise. In her 80's, she was powering through the streets of New York; mowing her lawn with a push mower, and shoveling snow from her driveway. She wouldn't tell us that she was going to do anything because she feared that we would come to help. Not only did she not want to bother us, but she was also very picky in the way things were done. She raised three amazing children and then treated all of her grandchildren as if they were her own. We will never forget her salads, spaghetti sauce, and her pudding pies. We certainly will NOT miss her coffee, but we will never forget it. We each have so many of our own stories and life experiences with her. There are simply too many to list, but recalling them at unexpected moments in the future, will surely put a smile on our faces, and warmth in our hearts. Personally, I will always think of her whenever I see a penny on the ground. When I was a young boy she taught me to never be too proud to pick up a penny. I've picked them up ever since. I am confident that each of us has enough of those memories to last us for the rest of our lives. Nothing would make her happier than to know that she has made such a lasting impression on us all. She has shaped our family into what we are today. She's put smiles on the faces, and love in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her. Yes, …she will be missed dearly. She was taken from us unexpectedly, but nothing can take away the memories that we all have. Some called her "Mom". Some called her "Grandma". Some called her "Gigi". Most called her "Jean". But God… called her HOME. 29 years of waiting to be reunited with her husband. I'm happy for you "Grandma". Thank you for being the wonderful person that you were to all of us. You'll have to watch over us from above now until it's our turn to come home. Let your memories guide us in the things we do, so that we may make the same impressions on those in our own lives. Until we see you again…we just want to say, "Thank you, and we love you very very much."
Arrangements made by the Doyle Funeral Home, Morristown, NJ.
