|
|
Jean Still
Netcong - Jean Still, 85, passed away, peacefully, on Monday May 18, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Succasunna, NJ on February 17, 1935 to the late Willis and Mabel (Houck) Richards, Jean has resided in Netcong for 65 years. She worked as a Dietary Aide and Housekeeper for Welkind/Kessler Rehabilitation Center in Chester before her retirement in 1997. Jean was an ancestry "buff", enjoyed scrapbooking, cardmaking, cake decoration, ceramics, playing games and watching the hummingbirds that would visit her yard.
Jean was predeceased by her husband, Elmer, Jr. in 1969. Her five brothers and four sisters also died previously. (Horace, Willis, George, Richard, Glenn, Olive, Gloria, Betty, and Wanda)
Survivors include three children, Elmer, III (Sharon), Robert (Kathy) and Donna Long (John), three grandsons, Robert (Andrea), James (Ariel) and Steven, six great grandchildren, Damon, Mckenna, Wesley, Chloe, Jade and Madeline Jean, her cockatiel of 24 years, "Nibs" and many nieces and nephews.
Out of an abundance of love and due to the restrictions of "social distancing", the family has prudently chosen to lay Jean to rest in a private ceremony at Stanhope Union Cemetery. For memorial donations, please consider Hilltop Firehouse Company #2, 49 College Road, Netcong, NJ 07857. Arrangements are entrusted to Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. For further information and to share a fond memory, please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in Daily Record from May 19 to May 20, 2020