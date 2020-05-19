Services
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
(973) 398-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Still
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Still

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Still Obituary
Jean Still

Netcong - Jean Still, 85, passed away, peacefully, on Monday May 18, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Succasunna, NJ on February 17, 1935 to the late Willis and Mabel (Houck) Richards, Jean has resided in Netcong for 65 years. She worked as a Dietary Aide and Housekeeper for Welkind/Kessler Rehabilitation Center in Chester before her retirement in 1997. Jean was an ancestry "buff", enjoyed scrapbooking, cardmaking, cake decoration, ceramics, playing games and watching the hummingbirds that would visit her yard.

Jean was predeceased by her husband, Elmer, Jr. in 1969. Her five brothers and four sisters also died previously. (Horace, Willis, George, Richard, Glenn, Olive, Gloria, Betty, and Wanda)

Survivors include three children, Elmer, III (Sharon), Robert (Kathy) and Donna Long (John), three grandsons, Robert (Andrea), James (Ariel) and Steven, six great grandchildren, Damon, Mckenna, Wesley, Chloe, Jade and Madeline Jean, her cockatiel of 24 years, "Nibs" and many nieces and nephews.

Out of an abundance of love and due to the restrictions of "social distancing", the family has prudently chosen to lay Jean to rest in a private ceremony at Stanhope Union Cemetery. For memorial donations, please consider Hilltop Firehouse Company #2, 49 College Road, Netcong, NJ 07857. Arrangements are entrusted to Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. For further information and to share a fond memory, please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in Daily Record from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -