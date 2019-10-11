|
Jean (Beaner) Whitmore Peer
Lady Lake, FL - Jean (Beaner) Whitmore Peer, 72, recent resident of Lady Lake, FL passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was born in Dover, NJ to Ida and Russell Whitmore and graduated from Dover, NJ High School in 1964. She worked for 30 years at Hewlett Packard.
Jean is survived by her husband Mickey of 54 years; son Michael Peer and daughter in-law Susan; grandsons Kevin, Kyle and his wife Julia; beloved sister Joan Burke and many nieces and nephews.
Private memorial arrangements are being made.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019