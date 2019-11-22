|
|
Jeanne Gleason
Jeanne Gleason, 77, died November 18, 2019 at Morristown Memorial Hospital. She graduated from Northwestern University and The University of Chicago. Her entire career was spent as an elementary textbook editor at Scott Foresman, Silver Burdett Ginn, Pearson, and Houghton Mifflin.
She is survived by her brother, Robert Gleason and his wife, Yvonne of Salida, Colorado; her nephew, David Gleason of San Diego; her dear friend and caregiver, Ruth Otey of Morris Plains; and her beloved cats.
There will be no funeral or memorial service. If anyone wants to make a donation in her memory, please consider an animal rescue center of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Dangler Funeral Home, Morris Plains.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019