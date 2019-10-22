|
Jeanne H. Zange
Boonton Twp - Jeanne H. Zange (Heinz) passed away at the Boonton Care Center in Boonton Township, NJ on October 19, 2019, at the age of 95 plus 8 days.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA to Howard and Ruth Heinz, she lived most of her life in Florham Park, NJ from 1961 to 2019.
Jeanne was a loving Mother, Wife, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. In her younger years she transcribed brail for the blind, even transcribing the entire book The Hobbit. She was active at Calvary Stephen's Ministry where she was also an Elder and Treasurer of the Memorial Garden. Her biggest accomplishment and what brought her the most joy in life was being a homemaker to adoring family.
Jeanne was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert E. Zange in 1995.
She is survived by her loving children Linda Johnson of Denville, Peggy Rively of FL, and Robert Zange Jr. of East Hanover, NJ. She is also survived by her grandchildren Todd, Jody, Christopher, Tiffany, Brandon and Justin as well as her great grandchildren Olivia, Brielle, Ashley and Jayce.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Decemeber 7th at 11 am at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 144 Ridgedale Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932.
Memorial Donations can be made in her memory to the Calvary Memorial Garden.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019